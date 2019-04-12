Brielle Biermann Claps Back at Claim She Deletes Negative Comments

Brielle Biermann has been accused of deleting comments on her Instagram.

The 22-year-old Don't Be Tardy star is firing back at claims made about her social media activity after being called a "coward." On Wednesday, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with an In-N-Out burger, writing to her followers, "This body doesn't maintain itself."

Then, the following day, Brielle returned to Instagram to promote weight loss shots. The social media ad shows Brielle holding up the product as she poses in athleisure attire.

"Like I said, this body doesn't maintain itself," Brielle told her followers before sharing information about the product.