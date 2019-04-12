Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Amazing

"We'll always be with you," Luke says. "No one's ever really gone."

The trailer ends with maniacal laughter.

The trailer and title, which contains blue lettering, were revealed at a panel for Star Wars: Episode IX at the the Star Wars Celebrations event in Chicago and then released online.

After the trailer was screened, Ian McDiarmid, who played Emperor Palpatine in the first two trilogies, then walked onstage, confirming the laughter in the footage came from him.

"Roll it again," he said in his menacing voice, and the trailer was screened a second time.

Most the main cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, minus Driver, attended the panel. Droids R2-D2 and BB-8 made appearances as well, as did director J.J. Abrams, who introduced the audience to BB-8's new fellow droid friend, D-0.