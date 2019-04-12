Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Amazing

Surprise! It's your birthday, Star Wars fans, so happy birthday!

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX was finally released on Friday after months of anticipation. Oh yeah, and so was the title: The name of the new film is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The movie is the epic conclusion to the third trilogy in the hit sci-fi franchise and stars returning actors Daisy Ridley as new Jedi and heroine and Resistance leader Rey, Adam Driver as her nemesis and now-Supreme Leader of the First Order Kylo Ren, John Boyega as her friend and former stormtrooper Finn, and Oscar Isaac as Resistance pilot Poe.