Veronica Mars Revival Premiere Date Revealed in New Cheeky Teaser

She's back! Veronica Mars, starring Kristen Bell, returns to life with a new eight-part miniseries on July 26.

"Spring break in Neptune. That means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks and topless dancers, street scum and beach bums. And that's just the walk to my car. Fortunately, I'm good to go," Veronica Mars (Bell) says in the teaser released by Hulu.

Veronica Mars aired for three season on the UPN and The CW between 2004-2007. The character was brought back on the big screen in 2014's Veronica Mars, a partially fan-funded movie. The miniseries takes place after the movie.