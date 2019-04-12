Hilaria Baldwin Shares How She's Coping in the Aftermath of Her Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is finding balance with her blessings.

Earlier this week, the famous yogi and mother of four with Alec Baldwin confirmed the sad news she had suspected: she had suffered a miscarriage. "There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...," Baldwin revealed on Tuesday, along with a photo of her four children and famous husband. "But I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate."

Now, as she moves forward, the star is coping with the loss by focusing on the joy.