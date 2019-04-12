Disney+ Guide: What to Expect From Marvel, Star Wars and More

Marvel Studios
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 7:21 AM
Marvel Studios
The rumors are true: Marvel TV shows are coming. Star Wars TV shows are coming. Disney+ is coming.
The Mouse House officially announced its new streaming platform, Disney+, and all of its planned offerings. In addition to new content from some of the biggest franchises in the world, Disney+ will feature the entire Pixar movie library, basically every Disney movie ever and The Simpsons.
"Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company—one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company's hallmark. We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike," Disney CEO Bob Iger said said in a statement.
Below, get the lowdown on everything you need to know about Disney+, from launch date to price and what you'll be able to watch (and when).
Disney
All the content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic? It's on Disney+. The streaming platform launches November 12, 2019 with a $6.99/month price tag.
Marvel Studios
Netflix canceled all of its Marvel shows, but there's still Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is still on ABC, Runaways on Hulu and Cloak and Dagger on Freefrom, and soon even more. Prepare yourself for even more superhero series action about Avengers characters. Tom Hiddleston will play Loki in a Loki series, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are starring in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany is coming. There's also a new animated series, Marvel's What If…?, which looks at alternate realities. An early episode will follow Peggy Carter taking the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Loki and WandaVision are coming in year two, but Falcon and Winter Soldier is coming in the first year.
Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian, the first scripted live-action Star Wars series will be housed on Disney+ and available day of launch. There's also a new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the untitled Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. The Rogue One prequel is looking like it'll be available during Disney+'s second year.
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell's musical series Encore! will have a new season available at launch, as will Marvel's Hero Project, a new series about real-world change young people are making in their communities. Angela Kinsey will host Be Our Chef, a cooking competition featuring families competing to create the next Disney Parks dish.
Fox
All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will help Disney+ launch on November 12. The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride and Malcolm in the Middle will also land on the new service.
20th Century Fox
In addition to a Love, Simon series in the works, the long-rumored The Sandlot TV series is also in the works.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw
The World According to Jeff Goldblum is a documentary series where the actor pulls back the curtain on a familiar object to reveal a world of connections, science, and big ideas. National Geographic will also tackle Magic of Animal Kingdom, a docu-series about the animal-care experts at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Disney
Toy Story 4 tie-ins, Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life, are coming. Lamp Life will answer the questions about where Bo was between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4. The Monsters Inc. series, Monsters at Work with Billy Crystal and John Goodman, will be available during the first year.
