Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal Reunite 30 Years After When Harry Met Sally

It's a rom-com reunion!

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited at the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of When Harry Met Sally with a special screening.

The 57-year-old actress donned a black and white suit and tie while the 71-year-old actor donned a navy jacket and dark pants. The former co-stars were all smiles on the red carpet and posed lovingly next to one another.

Rob Reiner, the director of the film, also attended the big event and discussed a few of the movie's most famous scenes, including the one where Ryan's character fakes an orgasm in the middle of Katz's Delicatessen. Reiner said Ryan was the one who suggested acting out the orgasm versus simply discussing it with Crystal's character.

"What Meg doesn't realize is she had to do it in front of all of these strangers," Reiner recalled. "There's Katz's Deli, and there's the crew, and the extras and everything. The first couple of times she did it good…but it needed more….So I said, ‘Meg, let me show you what I want.' I sat down opposite Billy."