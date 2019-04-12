BTS Drops New Album and Music Video Featuring Halsey: Listen Here

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 5:29 AM
Getty Images
BTS is kicking off the weekend with a brand-new album.
The K-Pop group dropped Map of the Soul: Persona on Friday, and it features some pretty epic collaborations.
For instance, Halsey worked on one of the seven tracks called "Boy With Luv." Not only can fans listen to it on the new album, but they can also watch the corresponding music video, which dropped Friday.
"I'm so glad to see everyone excited + talking about #BoyWithLuv!" she tweeted on Thursday. "All your ???s will be answered when it's here! ARMY thank you for embracing this collab + remember your boys love you + always want to make you happy. And as for my crew I can't wait for you to see this side of me! This has been a historic opportunity and we've had a blast."
However, she's not the only star to team up with Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM. Ed Sheeran also worked with the group to write "Make It Right."
"This is the first K pop song I've had the honor of helping write," he wrote on Instagram. "Check out the rest of the project too. Well done @bts.bighitofficial."
To hear the whole album, listen to the track list here.
You can also watch the new music video below:
It's certainly been a busy time for the boy band. In addition to releasing the new album and music video, they're performing during Saturday Night Live this weekend.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?