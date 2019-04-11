Demi Lovato Is Ready For Spring After Getting a Major Hair Makeover

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Demi Lovato, haircut, Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

"New hair, who dis?"

Demi Lovato is saying goodbye to her long locks and hello to a chic new 'do. The "Confident" singer is hopping on the "short hair, don't care" train, as she's chopped off her long tresses.

The 26-year-old star not only debuts a spring-ready lob, but a much darker color as well.

It seems her shoulder-length cut marks a fresh start, and it's apparently something that complements her mood and energy, according to her stylist.

"Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that," Amber Maynard Bolt, the master stylist at Nine Zero One Salon says of Lovato's new 'do in a press release. "She's been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while so this was a nice change up."

Of course, Maynard Bolt points out that the "Give Your Heart a Break" songstress still looks "classic and beautiful" with her major hair transformation.

Read

Demi Lovato Powerfully Claps Back at "Fuller Figure" Headline

Of her cut and color, the "Èchame La Culpa" star gives her 71.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her makeover.

Demi Lovato, haircut, Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

She shared several images and clips on her Instagram Stories of her fresh chop, including a before and after picture.

"This was without extensions y'all! It got so long," she captioned her pic, before the scissors took over.

And if you feel like Demi's latest 'do looks familiar, it's because she's rocked this hairstyle plenty of times in the past. Basically, all of 2017 she had a similar lob and hair color.

It's safe to say we're itching to chop off our hair now that Lovato has taken the plunge.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Beauty , Hair , Style , Style Collective , Celebrity Families , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Coachella 2018, street style

See the Wild Style Trends Coachella Is Known For, From Flower Crowns to Bondage Fashion

Miranda Lambert, Academy Of Country Music Awards 2019

Best Beauty at ACM Awards 2019: See Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and More Winning Looks

E-Comm: Self Tanners Ranked

Best Self-Tanners—Ranked

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

National Pet Day Presents for Pets & Pet Lovers

E-Comm: Spring Denim on Sale

Spring Denim Trends on Sale Now

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and More Celebs Join the 2019 Met Gala Committee

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Wayfair's 36-Hour Way Day Sale Is Insane—Shop Up to 80% Off

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.