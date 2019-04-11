Snooki Reveals Baby No. 3's Name

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 5:05 PM
Drum-roll please...
Snookiis revealing that baby no. 3 is going to be named Angelo. Snooki kept the announcement low-key by sharing the name on Instagram with the words, "#ANGELO."
The mother-of-two is keeping the theme with her authentic Italian names by bestowing the little boy with the cute moniker. Angelo will join big sister Giovanna Marie and brother Lorenzo Dominic in the LaValle-Polizzi family.
It seems like it was just a few months ago that the Jersey Shore star revealed that she and husband Jionni are expecting another little one. They shared the big news with the world on Instagram by posting a photo of the sonogram, alongside the caption, "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving."
Aside from their holiday announcement, the reality star and her hubby have been keeping the baby news casual, even finding out the gender at the doctor's instead of hosting a gender reveal.
To see just a few of the moments where Snooki kept it real, check out the gallery below!
Big sis Giovanna gives the baby bump some love while her mom strikes a pose in an all-black ensemble.
After spending two days at Disney World "this Big Mawma" was still looking fresh and stylish.
Heels, bodycon dress and a cute cardigan is all this star needs to walk the streets in style.
Snooki does a day at Disney in style with a Mickey Mouse shirt and plenty of coffee.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Snooki debuts her baby bump at The Cut's How I Get It Done event on March 4.
The Jersey Shore star shares a photo from before the How I Get It Done event where she's posing in her kitchen. Her daughter Giovanna took the snap of her mom.
Snooki shows her baby bump in a bathroom mirror selfie while rocking black leggings and a black tank top.
The 31-year-old cradles her baby bump in her black and white striped dress.
Snooki/Instagram
"Baby is cooking! We can't wait to meet you," the Jersey Shore star writes on Instagram. Including the hashtag, "Sissy is Obsessed." Her mirror pic was also on-point with her cozy and cute athleisure outfit.
Snooki/Instagram
Puckering her lips and cradling her bump in adorable printed leggings, Snooki is ready to welcome baby number three. "Come through tight pants & nausea," she hilariously writes on social media.
Snooki/Instagram
"Someone is super excited to be a big sissy," the star shares. "Starting to pop! Or it's just the popcorn I just ate." If we're being honest, we can't stop staring at her tie-dye Mickey Mouse shirt.
Snooki/Instagram
No one can pull off leggings quite like Snooki, and this #OOTD is no different. Pairing her tights with calf-length boots and a cropped sweater, she's slaying her pregnancy style.
Snooki/Instagram
The Jersey Shore star gets into the holiday spirit with a festive-colored pajama set and statement slippers, no less.
Snooki/Instagram
Snooki keeps her "pregnant problems" real in a candid Instagram photo. Nevertheless, the star couldn't pass up a moment to look adorable. She rocks a camouflage long-sleeve, cozy sweatpants and patterned socks.
Let the countdown begin for baby no. 3!
