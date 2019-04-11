Snooki Reveals Baby No. 3's Name

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 5:05 PM

Snooki

Drum-roll please...

Snookiis revealing that baby no. 3 is going to be named Angelo. Snooki kept the announcement low-key by sharing the name on Instagram with the words, "#ANGELO."

The mother-of-two is keeping the theme with her authentic Italian names by bestowing the little boy with the cute moniker. Angelo will join big sister Giovanna Marie and brother Lorenzo Dominic in the LaValle-Polizzi family. 

It seems like it was just a few months ago that the Jersey Shore star revealed that she and husband Jionni are expecting another little one. They shared the big news with the world on Instagram by posting a photo of the sonogram, alongside the caption, "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving."

Aside from their holiday announcement, the reality star and her hubby have been keeping the baby news casual, even finding out the gender at the doctor's instead of hosting a gender reveal

2019 Celebrity Babies

To see just a few of the moments where Snooki kept it real, check out the gallery below!

Snooki

Sisterly Love

Big sis Giovanna gives the baby bump some love while her mom strikes a pose in an all-black ensemble.

Snooki

Earning Her Stripes

After spending two days at Disney World "this Big Mawma" was still looking fresh and stylish.

Snooki

Work It

Heels, bodycon dress and a cute cardigan is all this star needs to walk the streets in style.

Snooki, Disney

Strike a Pose

Snooki does a day at Disney in style with a Mickey Mouse shirt and plenty of coffee.

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, The Cut's How I Get It Done Event 2019

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Red Carpet Ready

Snooki debuts her baby bump at The Cut's How I Get It Done event on March 4.

Snooki, Pregnant

A Pop of Print

The Jersey Shore star shares a photo from before the How I Get It Done event where she's posing in her kitchen. Her daughter Giovanna took the snap of her mom.

Snooki, Pregnant

Back in black

Snooki shows her baby bump in a bathroom mirror selfie while rocking black leggings and a black tank top.

Snooki, Pregnant

Sweet in Stripes

The 31-year-old cradles her baby bump in her black and white striped dress.

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, pregnancy, Instagram

Sporty Spice Snooki

"Baby is cooking! We can't wait to meet you," the Jersey Shore star writes on Instagram. Including the hashtag, "Sissy is Obsessed." Her mirror pic was also on-point with her cozy and cute athleisure outfit. 

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, pregnancy, Instagram

Printed Pants

Puckering her lips and cradling her bump in adorable printed leggings, Snooki is ready to welcome baby number three. "Come through tight pants & nausea," she hilariously writes on social media.

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, pregnancy, Instagram

Totally Tie-Dye

"Someone is super excited to be a big sissy," the star shares. "Starting to pop! Or it's just the popcorn I just ate." If we're being honest, we can't stop staring at her tie-dye Mickey Mouse shirt.

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, pregnancy, Instagram

Snappy Casual

No one can pull off leggings quite like Snooki, and this #OOTD is no different. Pairing her tights with calf-length boots and a cropped sweater, she's slaying her pregnancy style. 

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, pregnancy, Instagram

Tis' the Season

The Jersey Shore star gets into the holiday spirit with a festive-colored pajama set and statement slippers, no less.

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, pregnancy, Instagram

Sweatpants Style

Snooki keeps her "pregnant problems" real in a candid Instagram photo. Nevertheless, the star couldn't pass up a moment to look adorable. She rocks a camouflage long-sleeve, cozy sweatpants and patterned socks. 

Let the countdown begin for baby no. 3!

