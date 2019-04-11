Ariana Grande Shares the ''Terrifying'' Levels of PTSD She Has in Eye-Opening Instagram Post

When it comes to mental health awareness and sharing her trauma following the Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande isn't afraid to open up and speak out.

Taking a short break from posting fun footage from her Sweetener tour, the "Thank U, Next" star highlights something much more serious on her Instagram Stories.

"Not a joke," she captions a screenshot of three brains scans she sent in a group text message.

Displayed in the photo are two side-by-side brain scans that show what a "healthy brain" and "PTSD brain" look like. From the two images, the "PTSD brain" has several highlighted areas, where the other picture hardly shows any outlines.

"guys....," she texts her group, adding, "my brain." Despite the image being in black and white, you can clearly see Grande's brain scan and the multitude of highlighted areas it has. If anything, it's almost double the amount of what she previously shared.