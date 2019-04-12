Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

With spring comes a sense of newness, a fresh start if you will.

No longer are you drawn to moody dark colors like basic black. Instead you're inspired by nature and more into the idea of wearing bright and cheerful colors. Maybe you're drawn to pastel flowers or maybe you're just vibing an Easter color palette. Maybe it's a new brunch dress in a mellow yellow. Or maybe it's new pair of casual sneakers in a soothing lilac. Whatever it is, you're all about those pastels—and so are we.

Don't limit yourself, there's tons of pastel trends to go around. Our top picks for spring are below!