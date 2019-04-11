Lauren London Reveals New Tattoo Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle After Memorial Service

  By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 3:30 PM

Lauren London

Lauren London is paying tribute to her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.

After delivering a beautiful speech about the rapper's life, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the life-like portrait of Nipsey Hussle that she has tattooed on her forearm. Under his portrait are the words, "God will rise." She captions the photo, "Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him."

In her touching speech at his celebration of life, the actress told the riveted audience about her undying love for the late 33-year-old and how he continues to be an inspiration to her. "His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew, a gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light," London shared. "We lost an incredible soul."

Together, the pair share their son, Kross, who Lauren tearfully said, "probably won't remember how much his dad loved him."

Read

Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London Pays Tribute to His "Incredible Soul" at Memorial

Numerous celebrities and friends of the star are honoring the memory of the late rapper, who was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. Fellow artist The Game got a tattoo of the L.A. local on his chest the night before the memorial service, which he gave a preview of on his Instagram Story with the caption: "#LongLiveNip."

Stars like Stevie WonderSnoop Dogg and Jhene Aiko were just a few of the people who took part in the Celebration of Life which took place at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Thousands of guests, including the likes of Beyoncéand Jay-Z, filed into the auditorium for the memorial before joining in a 25-mile long procession to the funeral home where the star will be laid to rest. 

