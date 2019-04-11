A Complete Guide to Coachella 2019: Who's Performing and How to Watch

Break out those flower crowns, it's Coachella time!

The 2019 music and arts festival returns to Indio, California for two consecutive weekends, starting on Friday. Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala are the headliners.

The annual event will also feature performances from the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, Janelle Monáe, Diplo, and The 1975, and on Easter Sunday, April 21, Kanye West is bringing his spiritual Sunday Service to the festival grounds.

Also during Coachella, Childish Gambino and Rihanna's new film Guava Island will premiere on the Coachella YouTube page, which will also feature live streams of the stage performances.