Watch Kelly Henderson Keep Her Composure During a Cringe-Worthy Conversation With Her Ex-Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Look who's doling out dating advice now!

The state of Kelly Henderson's love life has been subject to lots of third-party opinions lately. But the tables have turned in this slightly awkward clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari, which finds the stylist trying to make the best of an increasingly uncomfortable client appointment.

The "client" in question is Bobby Bones, a Nashville-based radio personality who has some history with Kelly.

"We were kind of loosely dating. And we have this amazing chemistry and connection and we still do," Kristin Cavallari's BFF tells the camera, while footage of Kelly helping Bobby disrobe—and re-robe again—before a photo shoot rolls across the screen. "But once we decided to start working together…it's always been a big thing for me, I'm not gonna date a client."

Bobby seems like he could be a little bit more flexible on that front. Minutes into their fitting and he's already asking her how things are going "with the dudes," before inexplicably offering to be a "consultant" for Kelly's potential suitors.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Fun BFF Moments

"What would you say?" she asks.

"‘Don't be alarmed by all the self-help audio all the time,'" he laughs, adding, "'There's a reason that we're in our mid 30s and we don't have anyone.'"

Though Kelly kindly tells Bobby to "speak for yourself, man," the aspiring romance adviser keeps going: "You just have to look at our histories," he continues. "We've had many, many relationships. They haven't worked. So we can plan on many, many more that don't as well."

Summoning all the pep talk prowess of her self-appointed former dating coach Jay Cutler, Kelly nips this pity party in the bud right away.  

"That's a very negative attitude," she smiles. "You should probably listen to one of the self-help tapes I have."

See their banter play out in the clip above! 

Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sophie Turner, X-Mne, Dark Phoenix

Watch Sophie Turner "Lose Control" in X-Men's Dark Phoenix Trailer

E-Comm: 2019 Celebrity Coachella Trends

Top Trends We Saw at Coachella 2019

Camille Grammer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Why Camille Grammer Compared Herself to Brett Kavanaugh on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Beyonce, Coachella, Collage

8 Things We Learned From Beyoncé's Coachella Documentary Homecoming

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, 2018 Grammys

Beyoncé Drops Surprise Homecoming Album Featuring Blue Ivy Carter

The Late Late Show

Watching James Corden's Parents Experience Game of Thrones for the First Time Is Pure Joy

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1603

Can Kendall & Kylie Jenner Help Kris "Relax" and "Breathe for a Minute" Amid MJ's Health Struggles?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.