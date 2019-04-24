See Kelly Clarkson's Most Adorable Snaps With Kids River Rose & Remington Blackstock

NBC
Happy birthday, Kelly Clarkson!
The Voice coach turns 37 today and it's a big deal y'all.
From her beginning on American Idol, where she won the very first season, to her time coaching other aspiring musicians, Clarkson has always managed to make her fans feel like they are a part of her world.
She's released eight records, including her recent album Meaning of Life, and has headlined eight tours throughout her career, and through it all she's taken us along for the ride.
We've loved the singer for everything she's released from, "Since You've Been Gone" to "Meaning of Life" and everything in between. In addition to her career highs, Clarkson has given fans a glimpse into her personal life from day one and we love that she's shown us her mom side through the good and the bad.
So, in honor of the Texas native's birthday, we're celebrating not only her, but her adorable family as well.
Clarkson has two sweet children, daughter River Rose Blackstock and son Remington Alexander Blackstock with husband Brandon Blackstock. She also has two stepchildren, Savannah and Seth Blackstock from her husband's first marriage.
Together, this motley crew has a ton of fun and a lot of sweet moments to document.
Join us in toasting to the birthday girl now and then make sure to scroll through her cute family snaps below for ultimate joy!
Instagram
Road Trip!
Running errands is way more fun when you have these two bundle of joys in the back seat.
Instagram
Howdy, Partner
Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?
Instagram
Lake Life
In June 2018, Kelly Clarkson enjoyed some fun in the sun with her two kids, Remington and River Rose.
Instagram
Daddy's Girl
The "Meaning of Life" singer's husband Brandon Blackstock was all smiles with their baby girl on this fun vacay.
Instagram
Disco Diva
River is already taking after her mom when it comes to performing, and Kelly couldn't be any more proud.
Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
Disney Darlings
In 2018, the Clarkson-Blackstock crew enjoyed Disneyland's Pixar Fest and hung out with Woody and Jesse...NBD.
Instagram
Girls on Set
When making her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter along for some behind-the-scenes fun.
Zach Pagano/NBC
Co-Host Cuties
It was take your kids to work day in September 2017 when the children's book author stopped by the Kathie Lee and Hoda show.
Instagram
Flying High
"NYC y'all ain't ready for Remy B......I'M SO EXCITED!!!!!!" Kelly captioned this adorable snap of her little man.
Instagram
Make Up Free
Kelly was all smiles as she took this selfie with her daughter and pointed out that she was make up free in it.
Instagram
Smashville
In May 2017, the Blackstock fam took in a Nashville Predators hockey game and they even rocked matching jerseys.
Instagram
Three Generations
For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mom a sweet shout out alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.
Instagram
Smooches
Ugh, could this be any cuter of an Easter moment?
Instagram
Remy's Day
Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a massive cake!
Instagram
Christmas Cheer
In December 2016, Kelly and her husband along with their two kids and her two stepchildren sent out this precious card.
Instagram
Happy Holiday
Kelly and River braved the Tennessee winter temps to be a part of the Nashville Christmas Parade in 2016 and seriously, they're so stinking cute.
Instagram
Play Time
While on a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones got a ride on a blanket courtesy of their half-brother Seth.
Twitter
Father's Day Fun
Brandon is a total dad at all times...even when he's not looking after just his kids.
Twitter
Teepee Time
To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mom of two shared this adorable snap of her and her daughter.
Instagram
Christmas is Coming
In December 2015, the Blackstock family showed off their Game of Thrones super-fan status with this holiday card.
Instagram
Babes in Music Land
In August 2015, The Voice coach had a pre-show warm up with her No. 1 fan.
Instagram
Nap Time?
Mom wanted a nap, but clearly her fam had other ideas!
Instagram
Famous Friends
What little one hasn't hung out with Jimmy Fallon?
Instagram
Mamma's Girl
In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of daughter River Rose and hello, it is so cute.