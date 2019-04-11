NCIS Renewed for Season 17 at CBS

Its characters may come and go, but NCIS is forever.

CBS has renewed the top-rated drama for a 17th season, which will premiere this fall. The show currently averages 16 million viewers an episode, making it the highest-rated drama and second-highest rated series overall.

"NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a statement. "Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season."