Stars and Fans Celebrate the Life of Nipsey Hussle at Memorial Service

Friends, family and fans are celebrating the inspiring life of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Thousands of people are gathering at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles to honor the life and legacy of the late artist, née Ermias Asghedom, who died on March 31. The streets of Los Angeles are filled with countless fans who are celebrating the star's achievements. The late 33-year-old's lyrics about the power of unity ring especially true on this day as celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Russell Westbrook and Cassie gather to honor the memory of the artist.

The late star's longtime love, Lauren London, is among the crowd honoring the life of Nipsey today. In the program at the memorial service, a text message from Lauren to Nipsey, sent in January, was shared.

"I'm in bed with you while you're sleeping and I wanted to tell u something I want you to know I feel real Joy in my heart when I'm around you I feel safe around you," the message began. "Protected. Like a shield over me when you're around I am totally myself with you (which is prob why I'm annoying) because i don't wear a cool mask anymore lol."