Why Khloe Kardashian Already Has "Anxiety" About True Thompson's First Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 10:06 AM

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson will celebrate her first birthday on Friday and her mom is feeling emotional about it.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share her thoughts about her only child's milestone.

"Is it weird that I think I'm having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?!" she wrote. "I'm sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I'll be happy, of course, I simply can't understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment... bring me the tissue."

"Omg if you need tissue now you will be an absolute mess at her kindergarten graduation," commented user @KimKDelRey, to which Khloe responded, "Graduation?! I'll be a mess day one of preschool lol I can't think about this."

"I promise it gets better!!" wrote user @TaylorDevita.

"Please! I pray. Since when did I become such a mush?" Khloe responded.

Like Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, who both turned one earlier this year, True is expected to be honored with an epic first birthday party.

It is unclear if Tristan Thompson, True's father, will be invited. Khloe broke up with him earlier this year after he allegedly cheated on her.

"Khloe hopes by the time [True's] birthday rolls around, her and her family will be able to be cordial towards Tristan," a source told E! News in March. "She wouldn't take that away from him but isn't sure how her family will react towards his presence in the room."

