Is Wendy Williams Single? Why Fans Think the Talk-Show Host Split From Kevin Hunter

Ring watch just took an unexpected turn!

As many pop culture fans know, Wendy Williams has experienced her fair share of "Hot Topics" in recent weeks. One main headline is her relationship with husband Kevin Hunter.

While The Wendy Williams Show host has assured fans that their marriage is doing a-okay, some viewers are raising eyebrows today.

On Thursday's all-new show, Wendy appeared without her wedding ring when she discussed a variety of topics including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' latest episode.

In addition, fans spotted Wendy's makeup artist Merrell Hollis posting a video of Wendy showcasing her hands with no wedding ring.