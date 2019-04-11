Life After Shameless: Emmy Rossum's New TV Gig Revealed

Emmy Rossum walked away from her hit Showtime series Shameless in the season nine finale, which aired in March 2019 but she announced her plans to leave the show back in 2018, leaving fans wondering what her next steps were going to be. After signing on to direct installments of Amazon's upcoming Modern Love, Rossum's next steps are finally revealed.

E! News has learned the Golden Globe nominee has signed first look deal with UCP, where she will develop premium scripted content and is attached to star and executive produce in Angelyne, a new project for NBCUniversal. The series, written by Nancy Oliver of Lars and the Real Girl fame, is inspired by features in The Hollywood Reporter about a mysterious billboard bombshell in Los Angeles. Sam Esmail, Rossum's husband, is attached to executive produce as well.