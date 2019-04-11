Adele Is Just as Excited About Beyoncé's Documentary as You Are

Hello, Beyoncé? Guess who else cannot wait for your new documentary to come out...

Adele, of course. The British pop star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a screenshot of a text exchange with a friend about a recent not-so-cryptic post from Netflix announcing the April 17 premiere date for Beyoncé's new documentary, Homecoming, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at her headlining 2018 Coachella performance, which paid homage to historically black colleges and universities in the United States.

"I love my friends so much [laughing emoji]," Adele wrote.

Adele is a longtime Beyoncé superfan. Last year, she posted on Instagram a video of her dancing to the singer's Coachella set, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

At the 2017 Grammys, Beyoncé lost major awards to Adele, who later professed her love and admiration for her in her final onstage acceptance speech.

"All us artists adore you," she said. "You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will."