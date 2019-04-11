Amy Poehler's Wine Country Trailer Reunites All Your Favorite Saturday Night Live Stars

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 8:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Wine Country

Netflix

The moment has finally come: The trailer for Amy Poehler's Netflix movie, Wine Country, is here. It looks like the Saturday Night Live reunion of your dreams.

The movie, which stars Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Tina Fey, Cherry Jones and Jason Schwartzman, comes to Netflix on May 10 and, yes, it looks like everything you've ever wanted. Viewers will recognize Pell from her guest appearances on 30 Rock, she also spent years on the writing staff of SNL with Spivey.

Photos

Saturday Night Live Alumni

Here's the official Netflix description: "In honor of Rebecca (Rachel Dratch)'s 50th birthday, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends. Workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect. Yet as the alcohol flows, real world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures."

Poehler came up with the story with Spivey and Liz Cackowski with the screenplay written by Spivey and Cackowski.

Get glimpse at the action above.

Wine Country drops on May 10.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Amy Poehler , Tina Fey , Netflix , Maya Rudolph , TV , Movies , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emmy Rossum

Life After Shameless: Emmy Rossum's New TV Gig Revealed

Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Describes His Final Game of Thrones Moment as "a Wet Fart of a Scene"

Drag Race, Silky

Silky Gets Sassy With Ru in RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek

Survivor

Survivor: Edge of Extinction's Jeff Probst on That Shocking Tribal Council

Lalaine, Lizzy McGuire

Lizzie McGuire's Lalaine Vergara-Paras Says She Was "Forced to Look as White as Possible" Growing Up

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Sonja Morgan Explains Her Real Housewives of New York City Berkshires Breakdown

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin's Latest Cliffhanger Creates "Torture For Everyone"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.