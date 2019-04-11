Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Keeping Their Royal Baby Birth Plans Private

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 5:44 AM

As Meghan Markle's due date approaches, royal admirers are becoming increasingly excited to meet the royal baby. However, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the future parents are keeping the plans around the baby's birth private. 

As for the reasoning behind the decision, the Palace stated it was a "personal" choice for the couple and that they want to "celebrate privately as a new family" before sharing the news with the world. 

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the Palace stated. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

The decision appears to be a slight break from tradition. As royal admirers will recall, the public was well aware of Kate Middleton's plans to welcome all three of her childrenPrince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London—the same place Princess Diana and Prince Charles welcomed Harry and Prince William. The royals then gave the public their first glimpses of the new family members on the hospital steps.

Even though the exact location of where Meghan will give birth has yet to be revealed, many have speculated that it will be in Windsor, where the couple recently moved. While there are several hospitals in the area—including The Princess Margaret Hospital, the King Edward VII Hospital and the not-too-far Frimley Park Hospital where Sophie, Countess of Wessex gave birth—there's also the option of a home birth.

Either way, it won't be long until the world gets to meet the little one. Back in January, the duchess revealed she's due in April or early May. The Palace also confirmed she's due in the spring at the time of her pregnancy announcement.

