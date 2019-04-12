Coachella's Most Memorable Pop Culture Moments, From Beychella to That Tupac Hologram

So if you've ever been lucky enough to snag a Coachella wristband within seconds of them selling out, or have mustered the strength to not only brave the crowds but also Indio's temperatures, you'll understand why it's become a unique tradition for so many.

Now in its 20th year, the desert festival brings together the most in-demand artists, the who's who of Hollywood and approximately 250,000 more music fans for six total days of fun in the sun. This year's gathering is already shaping up to be historic, with headliners Ariana Grande , Childish Gambino and Tame Impala poised to rock out. Plus, Kanye West will bring his spiritually-inclined entourage for an Easter "Sunday Service" performance on April 21.

The second weekend of April is officially here and that could only mean one thing.... Coachella !

As we gear up for the festivities, check out 10 of Coachella's most memorable moments of all time below:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Beyoncé One word: Beychella. In 2018, the music legend made her highly-anticipated return to the stage after cancelling the year prior due to pregnancy, and not a single second of the 26-song set disappointed. Not only did the performance pay a visually striking homage to historically black colleges and universities, but Bey reunited Destiny's Child for the first time in several years, and brought out sister Solange and husband Jay-Z as surprise guests. The performance is the subject of a forthcoming Netflix documentary titled Homecoming.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella Tupac & Snoop Dogg The legendary rapper never lived long enough to see the first Coachella festival take place in 1999, but he metaphorically rose from the grave to "perform" alongside 2012 headliners Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The eerily lifelike hologram, which took months to create and received the blessing of Tupac's mother, had all 80,000 attendees in awe when it proclaimed, "What the f--k is up Coachella?!" Footage from the late artist's final performance in 1996 was used to bring hits like "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" and "Hail Mary" to the main stage.

Karl Walter/Getty Images Daft Punk We have this electronic music duo to thank for one of the most unforgettable sets in Coachella history. As the story's told, more than 40,000 managed to squeeze into the 10,000-person Sahara Tent in 2006 to witness the elusive French DJs set a new standard for live concerts. Even more than a decade later, fans are still holding out hope for Daft Punk's return to the desert.

John Shearer/WireImage) Prince It's estimated the artist raked in $5 million for his headlining performance in 2008, a hefty but well worth it price to have music royalty join the Coachella lineup only two weeks before the fest kicked off. Prince's showstopping set included hits like "Purple Rain," "Little Red Corvette" and "1999," but it was his unexpected cover of Radiohead's "Creep" that became the weekend's most buzzed-about moment. His 2016 death cast a somber shadow over that year's Coachella gathering, and sparked several tribute performances.

Gary Miller/FilmMagic Amy Winehouse The British singer was just 23-years-old and riding the success of her best-selling album Back to Black when she flocked to Indio for her very first Coachella in 2007. "This is the one thing that everybody said to me," Amy gushed onstage, "'Wait until you get to Coachella.'" It would ultimately be her last, as Winehouse pulled out of her 2009 performance slot due to legal drama. Two years later, the rising star would succumb to alcohol poisoning.

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage Kanye West Whether they're cut short over impassioned rants or he's dressed as a life-size Perrier bottle, the rapper is no stranger to courting controversy with his live shows. But when 'Ye headlined Coachella in 2011, not a single critic could deny he delivered one of the greatest hip-hop sets to date. Backed by nearly 20 ballerinas and a massive ancient-Greek era sculpture, West glided through career classics like "Jesus Walks" to sentimental deep cuts like "Hey Mama."

John Shearer/WireImage Rihanna Though the world-famous pop star has never formally performed a solo set at Coachella, her surprise appearance during Calvin Harris' 2012 performance had music lovers belting out "We Found Love" in unison. Since then Rih-Rih's become an unofficial Coachella headliner, turning out practically every year to ~allegedly~ roll joints atop her security guard's head or rock a crystal Gucci bodysuit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Guns 'N Roses Axl Rose was confined to a Game of Thrones-inspired throne after breaking his foot just days before the classic rock group reunited for their headlining slot in 2016. The ill-timed injury didn't inhibit the lead singer from properly welcoming Coachella to the jungle like only GN'R knows, of course.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jay-Z & Beyoncé The superstar made history when he became the first rapper to headline Coachella in 2010, marking a major shift in the types of genres the festival welcomed into its otherwise exclusive fold. It also didn't hurt that Hov brought out the one and only Queen Bey for an encore rendition of "Young Forever," in addition to fan-favorites like "99 Problems" and "Empire State of Mind."

