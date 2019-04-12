Here's Proof Kacey Musgraves Is Country Music's Ultimate Style Star

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
If any style icon deserves to sit atop their high horse, Kacey Musgraves is the one.
The country music star is one of the famed artists performing at the 2019 Coachella and not only are fans excited to see her perform, but there is some serious buzz surrounding her concert wardrobe. In the past, the "Velvet Elvis" singer has taken to the stage in glamorous rainbow-colored pants, fur coats and glittering onesies. However, the sun's rays and unforgiving heat likely won't mesh well with the pantsuits the 30-year-old is famous for wearing.
So, what do people predict she will be wearing? Well, E! News took a look back at the dozens of breathtaking outfits the artist has sported over the years and there's one thing that's for sure: it will be a stunner.
No doubt the showstopping ensemble will be added to the hall of fame of Kacey's best looks.
To find out which of Kacey's outfits have already reached icon status, check out the gallery below!
Catherine Powell via Instagram
Disco Queen
Michael Kors helped make Kacey's dream of being a country Selena Quintanilla come true in this white lace jumpsuit.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lady Boss
Kacey oozed confidence and power in this Brandon Maxwell suit and skirt at the Billboard Women in Music awards.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Va Va Voom
The woman of the hour dons a Versace drape dress for the highly exclusive Vanity Fair after party.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Wonder Woman
At first glance, you would think the Golden Hour singer had this tulle Valentino gown custom made in honor of the album cover, but it turns out it wasn't.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready
At the 2019 Grammys Kacey took home the gold for both Best Country Album and Album of the Year, plus she totally won for the best look of the night in this short red silk Valentino gown.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Golden Hour
Kacey proves that all that glitters is gold in this goddess-like dress designed by J Mendel.
Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Diva
Versace came through with this stunning gown and an even more stunning slit for Kacey to show off her lean legs.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Power Suit
Kacey had the ultimate diva moment in a Rachel Comey suit with fluffy cuffs.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Pretty in Pink
It will be pretty hard for the country singer to top this Giambattista Valli Haute Couture look.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Modern Woman
While most people wear a dazzling gown on the red carpet, Kacey went for a glamorous power suit with gold detailing.
Burak Cingi/Redferns
Earning Her Stripes
The singer served looks in a glittery, rainbow-colored Juicy Couture jumpsuit.
Burak Cingi/Redferns
Retro Chic
Kacey pays homage to her love for '70s fashion by wearing a glam coat and pointed heels for a C2C event in England.
Instagram
When Harry Met Kacey
During their tour together, the singer matched the One Direction singer's funky vibe in a glittering romper.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lady in Lavender
Christian Siriano is to thank for creating what Kacey calls a "cotton candy dream of a dress."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bold and Beautiful
The singer dons her finest Armani gown for a night among the stars.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Technicolor Dream
Never afraid to go for a bold look, the country star performs in a glittering multi-colored jumpsuit that had everyone applauding her style choices.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Queen of Country
Kacey took home her first two Grammys in 2014 for her song "Merry Go 'Round."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blushing Debut
For her first-ever Grammy Awards, the country girl ditches the cowboy boots for a shimmering pink gown designed by Armani.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Giddy Up
Her country roots are truly reflected in this cowgirl inspired ensemble.
Gina Wetzler/Redferns
All That Glitters
Crowds are dazzled by the "Golden Hour" singer's shimmering pants and matching tube top.
Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic
Howdy, Cowgirl
These boots are made for walking and Kacey does that and more on the stage of the 49th Annual CMA Awards.
John Shearer/WireImage
Metallic Moment
Christmastime inspired this flowing tinsel-like dress for the 2016 CMA Country Christmas show.
Erika Goldring/WireImage
Belt It Out
Kacey shows off her country roots in the red and white dress, with a bejeweled belt.
We weren't "Blowin' Smoke" when we said Kacey is a total style icon.