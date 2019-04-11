National Pet Day Presents for Pets & Pet Lovers

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 3:30 AM

If you're a dog mom or a cat dad or anything in between, your pet is your baby.

You love 'em like your own and you're not ashamed to say it. We could go on and on about how much love these fur babies add to our lives, but you get the picture.

So on a day like today, it's National Pet Day btw, you're allowed to go even more extra than you already do. What do we mean? Celebrate by splurging a little, of course! Maybe your kitty needs a new cat tree to climb (we got it!) Or maybe your pooch deserves brand new dog bed (we got that, too).

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide (Barkbox)

BarkBox

Spoil your dog with monthly themed boxes full of goodies they'll love. 

BUY IT: Subscription starts at $25/box

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Heyman Soft Airline Approved Stylish Pet Carrier

This pink carrier is too cute not to buy, period.

BUY IT: $60 $30 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

PJ Couture Cat Print Pajama 2-Piece Set

Cat moms, get excited over these cute PJs.

BUY IT: $34 $19 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Canine Genetic Ancestry Test Kit for Dogs

Want to know your dog's lineage? Here's how you find out!

BUY IT: $80 at Amazon

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

"Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are" Flour Sack Sea Towel

We'd have to agree with this dish towel.

BUY IT: $21 at Houzz

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Pretty Puppy Eye Shadow Palette

Makeup lovers can get in on the holiday, too. 

BUY IT: $28 at Too Faced

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Ace Dog Sofa With Removable Pillow

All your baby's bedroom is missing is this luxury dog bed. 

BUY IT: $110 $55 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

BARK Dog People Get It Tote

Your carryall might as well represent who you are as a person. 

BUY IT: $30 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

57" Chance Cat Tree

We don't have to tell you that cats love, love, love their cat trees. 

BUY IT: $68 $64 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Dog Lover Pet Gifts Double Sided Indoor/Outdoor Tan Pillow

These would look excellent scattered on your sofa. 

BUY IT: $35.55 $30 at Houzz

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Etta Deluxe Outdoor Memory Foam Dog Bed Pillow with Removable Cover

This memory foam pillow looks so comfy we might curl up on it too. 

BUY IT: $73.06 $40 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Marty Pet Diner Double Elevated Feeder

This fancy feeder is probably prettier than what you currently have. 

BUY IT: $35 $26 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

25" Charlene 4 Step Cat Tree

Sometimes it's hard for senior cats and dogs to jump up on the bed. This'll help 'em out. 

BUY IT: $80 $45 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Don't Judge My Dog Tote Bag by Pet Studio Art

Amen to this tote bag. 

BUY IT: $15-$36 at Amazon

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Dog Footprint PopSockets Grip and Stand

We are big PopSocket fans around here. How cute is this paw print? 

BUY IT: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

"Best Dog Mom Ever" Coffee Mug

Sip your morning coffee in this mug that was made for you. 

BUY IT: $14 at Amazon

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Mosley Hooded Litter Pan

A new litter box is always a smart move. 

BUY IT: $17 $16 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Madart Inc. For Deny Tropical Fusion Pet Mat

Mom tip: Decorate your child's feeding space with a fun mat. 

BUY IT: $15 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

BARK Brownie the Happy Poo Emoji Dog Toy

We'll just leave this emoji-inspired chew toy right here. 

BUY IT: $10 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

Homemade Stemless Wine Glass

We can't think of a better way to unwind after a long, hard day. 

BUY IT: $15 at Amazon

