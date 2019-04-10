Ariel Winter Gets Real About Those Weight Loss Concerns and Her Mental Health

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 4:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariel Winter

Instagram

Ariel Winter is addressing concerns about her mental health and weight loss once again.

The Modern Family star answered a series of questions from fans on her Instagram Story that ranged from "The Office or Parks and Rec?" (spoiler: it's The Office) to "Why so thin?" For years, Winter has been clapping back at body shamers and those who have criticized everything about her—from her weight to her breast size. The 21-year-old has answered a number of questions and responded to even more comments about her physical appearance on social media and Wednesday's Q&A session was no different. 

Lately, Winter's weight loss has been a hot topic in her comments section with some people alleging she had plastic surgery or used drugs to lose weight. A fan asked her today why she was so thin and Winter gave a very candid and extensive response.

"For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn't lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way," she began. "I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult."

Read

How Ariel Winter Navigated Her Especially Rocky Transition Away From Child Stardom

She repeated a few times throughout her answer that she was constantly "feeling eh" and she "just accepted" that rather than "trying to find something to actually feel better."

Her mindset changed because last year she "decided I was sick of feeling eh." She clarified that this "eh" feeling "had nothing to do with weight."

Thus she began anew. Ultimately, she found "a great combination of medication that works for me."

Ariel Winter

Instagram

Winter credits the new medication for her weight loss. Specifically, the "unexpected" impact it had on her metabolism.

"The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn't lose before just giving me back a metabolism," she wrote. 

Winter explained, "I feel better mentally with the change" and added that she finds it "nice to work out and have your body actually respond" unlike before. Winter admitted she wants "to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier."

Additionally, she wants her "butt back."

The Alex Dunphy actress has also been known to address another important topic: mental health.

Another fan asked how her "mental health is now" and added, "Thanks for speaking up it helped people like me."

Winter responded, "Mental health is incredibly important to me. Same amount of importance as physical health."

She opened up about her own experiences and what she does to prioritize her mental health.

"I've been in therapy every week for 6 years and I don't know where I'd be without it. I've grown so much  as a person and been able to learn how to deal with things from my past that affect my present," she wrote. "It's a journey so I'm not all the way there, but I'm doing pretty good."

She mentioned her medication once again and said they were "finally working" even though it took her "forever to find the right ones."

Winter continued, "Like I said, it's a journey and I'm lucky to have people and furbabies around me to show support. There's nothing shameful about seeing a therapist or being on medication."

She also shared her hopes for the future and the desire to get rid of the stigmas of mental health.

Winter concluded, "I'm hoping the discussions will keep us progressing in the right direction with mental health checkups. We don't need to hide our struggles even though I know how hard it is to share. We are doing something to better our own lives. Always take care of yourself and don't listen to anyone telling you it doesn't exist or it's something to keep to yourself."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariel Winter , Modern Family , , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Gunner Pratt, Stephanie Pratt

Heidi Montag Addresses the ''Nasty Comments'' Stephanie Pratt Said About Her

Lance Bass, Daily Pop

Dirty Pop? More Like Dirty Con! Lance Bass Reveals He Lost Almost $100 Million Thanks to "Crazy Criminal" Lou Pearlman

Drake, The Shop, HBO

Drake Releases His Twitter DMs From 2011 and They Might Surprise You

Kate McKinnon, Elizabeth Holmes

Kate McKinnon To Play Elizabeth Holmes In Hulu's The Dropout

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Hollywood Medium 405

You'll Never Believe Who Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Hangs Out With in Prison

Aryn Drakelee-Williams, Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams' Ex Requests $200,000 in Ongoing Divorce Battle

Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Reunion, Instagram

Jackie Chan Denies Signing on for Rush Hour 4 After Chris Tucker Reunion Sparks Hope

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.