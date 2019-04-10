Drake Releases His Twitter DMs From 2011 and They Might Surprise You

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 3:30 PM

Drake, The Shop, HBO

HBO

It looks like Drake's hotline (bling) isn't the best place to reach him. 

Judging by Drake's latest Instagram post, people who are aiming to get in contact with him have a better chance sliding into his DMs on Twitter. The rapper is giving fans a look at his and his friends conversations and, boy, are the photos interesting. Screenshots of his exchanges with celebs like Kevin DurantTristan Thompson and Kendrick Lamar are plastered across his Instagram page, and it's all thanks to what Drake calls a "quick reminder that time is in full flight."

"A lot of blessings to be aware and appreciative of for so many of us," the artist shared."Take a quick moment to digest the progression in your life no matter how small or large. Then get back to it."

Time really does seem to fly by fast considering the messages are from 2011. In one message, Trey Songz told the rapper to "hit me on da berry," which is a clear sign of how times have changed in the nearly seven years since. 

One thing that hasn't changed is the art of the pick-up. The rapper showed off his smooth moves in a screenshot of his message with the woman who seems to have inspired his song "Paris Morton." In response to one of Paris' questions about his plans, the artist slyly said, "Who knows... to your house." 

Drake was making other headlines on Wednesday when he announced that he is working on a new album, during a concert stop in London. "I think what I'm gonna do after this is imma go home, imma make a new album so I could come back to London next year and we could do this again," he said, according to videos of the performance.

Don't know about you, but this announcement has us in our feelings.

