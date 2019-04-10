You'll Never Believe Who Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Hangs Out With in Prison

Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly Dtook a brief break from finding their double shot at love to share an update on their pal Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Vinny and Pauly D stopped by SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show and shed some light onto how The Situation is handling his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, N.Y. The reality TV star turned himself in on Jan. 15 to begin his 8-month sentence. Despite not being home with his wife Lauren Sorrentino or fellow Jersey Shore pals, he's doing "so good" up in Otisville, which is a male-only, medium security prison.

Vinny told Jenny McCarthy that he and Pauly D "talk to [Mike] every day." He explained that The Situation is "the exact same" as before and they talk through a special app "and he has a computer room that he can go to throughout the day" to communicate with them.

The Situation's communications are hardly limited to this app program. From what it sounds like, he's being as social as ever. The Double Shot at Love stars talked a bit about who The Situation hangs out with. According to the two friends, one of his prison companions includes Fyre Festival's disgraced founder, Billy McFarland.