The End of Game of Thrones Is Apparently Hidden in a New Spotify Playlist

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 12:09 PM
Forget asking the cast how Game of Thrones ends. Apparently all we have to do is listen to a Spotify playlist.
Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss created the playlist "Game of Thrones: The End is Coming" and told For the Record, Spotify's news site, that it will answer all our questions.
"The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices," they told the site. "No one will believe us, but it's true."
"We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel," they continued. "There's variety in there—Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power."
It's true, we don't believe them, but that doesn't mean we aren't currently sitting here analyzing the hell out of some Rage Against the Machine. Let's take a dive into this playlist, shall we?
Here's the full list of songs:
Sleep Now in the Fire, Rage Against the Machine
Her Black Wings, Danzig
Immigrant Song, Led Zeppelin
The End, The Doors
Girl from the North Country, Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
Mama Kin, Guns N' Roses
Seven Nation Army, The White Stripes
Howlin' For You, The Black Keys
War, grandson
Let Me Live / Let Me Die, Des Rocs
Flugufrelsarinn, Sigur Ros
Fire, Barns Courtney
Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea, MISSIO
Wolf Like Me, TV On The Radio
POWER, Kanye West
Let's Have A War, Fear
Powa, Tune-Yards
Listen to the Lion, Van Morrison
Cold Cold Cold, Cage the Elephant
No One Knows, Queens of the Stone Age
Wolves of Winter, Biffy Clyro
Go To War, Nothing More
Little Monster, Royal Blood
Burn the Fleet, Thrice
Sister, Prince
Dire Wolf, Grateful Dead
Devil's Spoke, Laura Marling
Queen, Perfume Genius
Cruel, St. Vincent
Crown on the Ground, Sleigh Bells
Mother, The Amazons
Hot Blood, KALEO
War Pigs, Black Sabbath
Dead Skin Mask, Slayer
Killer Wolf, Danzig
The Time Is Now, Atreyu
Be My Fire, The Blue Stones
Rise Above, Black Flag
Alternative Ulster, Stiff Little Fingers
This Sentence Will Ruin/Save Your Life, Born Ruffians
The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn, The Pogues
Winterlong, Neil Young
Furr, Blitzen Trapper
Power, A.J. Ghent
Toxicity, System of a Down
Born for Greatness, Papa Roach
Gold Lion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Here's Your Future, The Thermals
Love Is Blindness, U2
First of all, just the titles feature a whole bunch of references to wolves, lions, winter, fire, and war, which makes a whole bunch of sense. There are at least five songs about wolves alone, which is giving us hope that the Starks will prevail in some way.
There's also a couple of references to mother or mama, which could refer to Dany as the mother of dragons, or as the mother of Jon Snow's baby, as many theorize will happen. Or could it refer to Cersei, who's allegedly pregnant with Jaime's baby?
Just by skimming the list, "Crown on the Ground" also sticks out, perhaps as an indication that no one will end up on the throne at all. We're also wondering if "Here's Your Future" means we might see a glimpse into the future after the series.
"Her Black Wings" feels like a dragon reference by title, but the song is more about death or a demon coming and seducing someone.
And can we just talk about the song "Sister?" With lyrics like "My sister never made love to anyone else but me / She's the reason for my, uh, sexuality...Incest is everything it's said to be," there's no way it's not about Jaime and Cersei. Or could it be about that other theory, that Jon and Dany are even more related than we thought?
We could probably do this for hours, and you can bet we will be as we wait for Sunday to finally arrive. Let us know your theories on Twitter at @eonlineTV.
Game of Thrones premieres this Sunday, April 14 on HBO.
