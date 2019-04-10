6 Things We Learned About Kim Kardashian From Her Vogue Interview

Mikael Jansson//Vogue
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 11:37 AM
It's time to awaken the power of Kim Kardashian!
On Wednesday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised fans by securing her first solo cover for Vogue in the United States.
Photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Tonne Goodman, Kim's cover shot is enough for fans to become intrigued.
But perhaps it is what's inside the pages of this prestigious publication that has pop culture fans talking.
In the lengthy interview, the businesswoman opens up about Kanye West's mental health and political views. As for Kim, she has a major announcement of her own. As it turns out, the mother of three is studying to become a lawyer. Keep reading to find out even more.
Order in the Court: While chatting with writer Jonathan Van Meter, Kim revealed that she is working on becoming an attorney. Last summer, the 38-year-old began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm. Her current goal is to take the bar in 2022. "I had to think long and hard about this," she admitted. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
Rock the Vote: While Kanye has been known to wear a "Make America Great Again" hat and even met with President Donald Trump, Kim assures fans that her husband doesn't have a political party. "He doesn't represent either side. But he doesn't want to be told what he should be. It can be confusing. I get it," Kim shared with Vogue. "The one thing that I respect so much is that he is who he is, no matter what anyone tries to tell him to do."
"I stopped caring, though. Because I used to care so much. I was making it such an issue in our relationship. And in my life. It gave me so much anxiety," Kim added.
Mental Health Struggles: Although Kanye confirmed through his music that he has bipolar disorder, many fans still have questions in regards to how he is doing. According to Kim, everyone is in a "really good place" with the situation. "For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is," Kim shared. "Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind."
Stars Are Just Like Us: Before you expect a spotless home with zero clutter, the writer described entering a Hidden Hills home with boxes of Huggies sitting just inside the door. As for the garage, the writer described Adidas Yeezy Boost sneakers stacked to the ceiling, fifteen oversize black suitcases and at least ten strollers. With a family as big as the Kardashians, we can't say we're surprised.
Kanye the Stylist: Early on in their relationship, Kim received a surprising offer from her man. As it turns out, he wanted to give her a fashion makeover. "I was open: Sure! Dress me up!" Kim recalled. "He took me to a Lakers game and he put me in this black Givenchy leather dress and Tom Ford snakeskin shoes and a team of stylists came to my house, and when we came home, there were shoes piled up almost to the ceiling that they had taken out of my closet. I only had two pairs left!"
Ultimately, Kim liked her new pieces—and the responses to her looks—that she decided to keep Kanye as a stylist. "I've always admired how he's marketed things or come up with ideas for his videos and his looks—he thinks ahead," Kim added.
Perks of Keeping Up: While the writer of Vogue's piece never met Kanye in person for the assignment, the rapper was able to answer some questions via e-mail. When asked what it's like to be part of the Kardashian clan, Kanye kept his answer short and sweet: "It's awesome." Perhaps that explains why the Grammy winner has been making more appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians including confessional interviews with his wife.
Vogue's May 2019 issue is available on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles April 16. The issue will become available nationwide on April 23.
