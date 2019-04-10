Is Paulie's Alliance on The Challenge: War of the Worlds "Pretty F--king Scary"?

MTV's The Challenge has had its fair share of alliances, but this new one on The Challenge: War of the Worlds may take the cake when it comes to unexpected team-ups.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, Paulie Calafiore and Turabi Camkiran (aka Turbo) hatch their plan now that official partnerships have been dissolved.

"That's my biggest problem, it's like everybody sits here and they act as if they didn't all have a hand in sending me down to the killing floor. Kyle, Wes, Hunter—I don't want any of them in the final. They don't deserve to be in the final," Paulie tells Turbo in the clip below.