Is Paulie's Alliance on The Challenge: War of the Worlds "Pretty F--king Scary"?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 11:00 AM

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

MTV's The Challenge has had its fair share of alliances, but this new one on The Challenge: War of the Worlds may take the cake when it comes to unexpected team-ups.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, Paulie Calafiore and Turabi Camkiran (aka Turbo) hatch their plan now that official partnerships have been dissolved.

"That's my biggest problem, it's like everybody sits here and they act as if they didn't all have a hand in sending me down to the killing floor. Kyle, Wes, Hunter—I don't want any of them in the final. They don't deserve to be in the final," Paulie tells Turbo in the clip below.

Now Paulie wants to take the three challenges and three eliminations left and take out the competition.

"Paulie always same. He never change, he don't scare nothing. He don't afraid nothing," Turbo says. "I like his style.

And Turbo will be by Paulie's side to the end.

"If someone attack you, this mean they attack me also. I will give same back," Turbo says.

Paulie's assembled what he considers a "pretty f—king scary" alliance with Turbo and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Will it work?

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on MTV.

