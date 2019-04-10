Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Festival Collection Is Here Just in Time for Coachella

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 10:24 AM

Shay Mitchell is the reigning queen of Instagram glam, so safe to say we've long been fans of her aesthetic.

So when she recently came out with BÉIS, an affordable, aesthetically pleasing, yet also functional luggage line, we were immediate fans. After all, the beauty does live that jet-setter life on the regular, so she really understands what we're looking for when it comes to bags. Just when you think the collection can't get any more legit, she goes and drops a limited edition festival-inspired collection, geared towards the Coachella crowd.

Seriously, if you're off to the desert this weekend, you're going to want to snag all three of these carryalls.

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

We don't have to tell you that hands free is the way to be when it comes to festivals. So why not up your style game with this clear fanny that also happens to have a phone-specific pocket that fits up to an iPhone 8?

BUY IT: BÉIS The Fanny Pack, $42 at Revolve or $42 at Nordstrom

This chic, clear duffle is weekend getaway luggage option of choice. Not only is it the perfect size, it also has versatile compartment for your shoes, so you can keep everything nice and neat.

BUY IT: BÉIS The Mini Duffle, $73 at Revolve or $73 at Nordstrom

We love us a festival tote that's big enough to carry our extras. This one wins because there's a two-strap exterior sling that'll hold your hat without smashing it—genius. 

BUY IT: BÉIS The Hat Tote, $62 at Revolve or $62 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

