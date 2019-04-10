Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Hospitalized

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 8:40 AM

Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton-Hanson has been hospitalized, E! News has confirmed.

The 25-year-old Love Island star, who appeared on the British reality dating series in 2018, was reportedly taken to the hospital early Wednesday after becoming ill.

"Megan was rushed to hospital this morning with an allergic reaction," a source tells the Daily Mail. "Doctors are still trying to establish what has caused it and she is currently undergoing tests to determine this."

The reality star was previously hospitalized in January for a bladder infection. Following her hospitalization, Megan took to her Instagram Story to encourage her followers to take care of themselves and their health.

Photos

Love Island Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"Glad to be home after a nightmare few days!" Megan wrote to her fans. "Don't ignore a bladder infection it WILL spread to your kidneys. Never been in so ill in my life!!"

Megan also shared a note from her parents after her hospitalization.

"My parents are the best," she wrote, adding that there's "nothing worse" than being away from your family when you're feeling poorly.

It was just last month that Megan celebrated her 25th birthday with her mom, sharing a sweet photo from the celebration on Instagram.

"No one I would rather spend my 25th with," Megan wrote. "Thank you for being the best role model, your the kindest soul & hope I have this bond with my little girl one day! To another year of making memories and being a liability."

