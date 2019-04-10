Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Hospitalized

Megan Barton-Hanson has been hospitalized, E! News has confirmed.

The 25-year-old Love Island star, who appeared on the British reality dating series in 2018, was reportedly taken to the hospital early Wednesday after becoming ill.

"Megan was rushed to hospital this morning with an allergic reaction," a source tells the Daily Mail. "Doctors are still trying to establish what has caused it and she is currently undergoing tests to determine this."

The reality star was previously hospitalized in January for a bladder infection. Following her hospitalization, Megan took to her Instagram Story to encourage her followers to take care of themselves and their health.