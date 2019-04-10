Eric Trump and Wife Lara Expecting Baby No. 2

President Donald Trump is going to be a grandfather times 10!

The Commander-in-Chief's son Eric Trump has another baby on the way with his wife of four years, Lara Trump. The expectant mama announced the news of her pregnancy on social media, writing, "BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can't wait to become big brothers this August!! We're all very excited to add one more to our family!"

The future dad times two added over on his Instagram page, "Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!"

The couple started their family in September 2017 with the birth of their now-1-year-old son, Eric "Luke" Trump. The pair did not disclose the baby's sex.