Why Michelle Williams Won't Watch Her Own Movies

Like many actors, Michelle Williams refuses to watch herself act onscreen.

The 38-year-old actress, who rose to fame with Dawson's Creek in the late '90s and was later nominated for Oscars for her performances in the films Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea, explained her reasoning on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

"I love what I do, and I love being inside of it," she began. "And the experience of watching it takes me to the outside of the thing that I did, and my relationship with that is not as healthy."

"It makes me timid," she continued. "I'll judge myself and then I'll think I'm not capable of things, and then I won't take the next challenge that's in front of me."