The Good Fight Finally Lets Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald Sing

It's a moment that's been years in the making—and it may be the closest thing viewers get to a The Good Fight musical episode. We're talking about the long-teased duet between Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to Prince's "Raspberry Beret." E! News has the exclusive sneak peek at the moment above.

In the scene, Diane Lockart (Baranski) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (McDonald), partners at the law firm at the center of the legal drama, are talking music when Liz is surprised Diane favors Prince over somebody like Renee Fleming. It's a moment of bonding between the two powerful women.

"Well, it's really an excuse so that Audra and I can sing," Baranski said about the scene at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.