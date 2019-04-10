Wayfair's 36-Hour Way Day Sale Is Insane—Shop It Now

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 9:15 AM

If you're a home décor connoisseur (who's not these days?), you're well aware of the style warehouse website Wayfair.

If not, now is an excellent time to get acquainted, because the site's second ever Way Day sale is underway for a short 36 hours starting at noon ET today. It's kind of like Amazon Prime Day, so envision deep discounts on the best stuff.

Seriously think up to 80% off rugs, bedding and wall art, but also up to 70% off living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, small electrics, kitchen upgrades and more. We took a peek, and trust: This sale is lit. Again, you've only got 36 hours to score, so don't sit on it. 

Bouck Wingback Chair

We can easily see ourselves curling up with a good book in this cozy oversized chair.

BUY IT: $214 $179 at Wayfair

2-Piece Nine Stars Steel Motion-Sensor Trash Can Set

A motion-sensor trash can is something we'd pay big bucks for, so that fact that it's on sale is even sweeter. 

BUY IT: $130 at Wayfair

McQuillen TV Stand for TV (55")

Does your TV stand need a modern update? We like this fresh white one. 

BUY IT: $309 $182 at Wayfair

Emerald 6.5L Digital Air Fryer

You're just an air fryer away from being the gourmet chef you imagine yourself to be. 

BUY IT: $145 $108 at Wayfair

Parocela 7-Drawer Dresser

So many clothes and not enough places to put 'em. Until you score this discounted dresser, that is. 

BUY IT: $1299 $602 at Wayfair

WP460011CH bObsweep PetHair Bagless Robotic Vacuum

We've been eyeing this robotic vacuum for a while, so it feels like a good time to buy. 

BUY IT: $670 $280 at Wayfair

Gilmore Chesterfield Sofa

A statement sofa is basically the focal point of any living space, so make it a good one.

BUY IT: $1099 $890 at Wayfair

Fiona Dog Bolster

If you're a dog owner, this dog sofa is exactly what your baby needs. 

BUY IT: $65 $28 at Wayfair

Rowe Upholstered Manual Swivel Glider Recliner

Say what you will about an old-school recliner, it's comfort level is second to none. 

BUY IT: $288 at Wayfair

Rozar Task Chair

Spruce up your at-home work space with this chic white roller chair. 

BUY IT: $300 $146 at Wayfair

Dickert Conference Chair

This conference-style chair means big business. Bonus: It's also comfy. 

BUY IT: $532 $250 at Wayfair

30" 400 CFM Convertible Wall Mount Range Hood

Remodeling your kitchen? This sleek-looking range hood will help. 

BUY IT: $380 $149 at Wayfair

Dorseet Ivory/Fuchsia Indoor Area Rug

This gorgeous rug will completely transform any space. Period.

BUY IT: $39 $31 at Wayfair

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

