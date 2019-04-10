Wayfair's 36-Hour Way Day Sale Is Insane—Shop It Now

If you're a home décor connoisseur (who's not these days?), you're well aware of the style warehouse website Wayfair.

If not, now is an excellent time to get acquainted, because the site's second ever Way Day sale is underway for a short 36 hours starting at noon ET today. It's kind of like Amazon Prime Day, so envision deep discounts on the best stuff.

Seriously think up to 80% off rugs, bedding and wall art, but also up to 70% off living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, small electrics, kitchen upgrades and more. We took a peek, and trust: This sale is lit. Again, you've only got 36 hours to score, so don't sit on it.