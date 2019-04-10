Growing Up Biermann: How Kim Zolciak's Daughters Became Stars in Their Own Right

Growing up is hard, but growing up on reality TV may be even harder.

Ever since The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered in 2008, millions of fans have followed the life of original cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Her lavish lifestyle, signature wigs and unforgettable single quickly made her a fan-favorite. Fast-forward to today and you can still see the Bravo star and her family on Don't Be Tardy.

While Kim has held the peach and is the matriarch, eldest daughters Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann have been on this journey from the very beginning as well. And as E! News celebrates National Sibling Day today, it's hard not to acknowledge the unbreakable bond these two have shared while growing up on the small screen.

"It was either my 10th or 11th birthday and I went to the Intercontinental and I had my friends there. I think NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield and a couple of other Real Housewives of Atlanta stars came and it was just so fun," Brielle shared with E! News exclusively when recalling her first filming memory. "It wasn't weird. I didn't even think anything of it. I was so young."