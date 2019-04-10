Score Up to 50% Off at AllSaints' Midseason Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
If you've heard of AllSaints, the ultra-cool London-bred streetwear brand known for their leather biker jackets and other high quality goods, you know what's up.
You also know that said buttery leather jackets will cost you a pretty penny. And while, at full price, these well-made pieces are still worth it, it's still a hard pill to swallow. But lucky for you the brand is currently having their midseason sale, stocked with staples you're sure to want to keep forever.
From their best-selling leather jackets to booties, basic tees and more, this is a sale you're going to want to shop, stat.
High-waisted straight-leg jeans are the style of the season, so snag these for under $100.
A black midi skirt is a staple you can wear just as easily with a concert tee as with a blouse.
The most coveted footwear of the moment: snakeskin booties.
This is just as chic with slacks at the office as it is with cutoffs on the weekend.
How cute is this girly skirt for springtime?
A super-soft plain white T-shirt is always a good investment.
We don't care what the occasion is, a leopard top is always a good idea.
An oversized sweater in a wide stripe is classy and cozy, just our style.
A light gray skinny jean is one way to change up your uniform for spring.
A leather jacket is always a good idea, but up the ante with this ruby red hue.
We're all about this high slit sweater dress combo.
A white leather crossbody feels like a fresh update for spring.
Also in the seasonally-appropriate white category: A sophisticated sweater dress.
Upgrade your jacket game with a pretty pastel this season.
Pro tip: We love a trendy bucket bag silhouette for festival season.
A printed mini dress you can wear anywhere is just wardrobe refresh we've been craving.
Is there anything more delicious than a perfectly oversized leather jacket?
