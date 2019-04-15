Strike a Pose! Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's Upcoming Birthday by Taking a Peek at Her Best Looks

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 6:00 AM

Kourtney Kardashian is one chic lady!

In fact, thanks to her former girl-boss days at DASH and her many magazine covers, the oldest Kardashian has earned a fashionista title in her own right. Not only has Kourtney made many a fashion statement over 16 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she's also started teaching fans how to live their "best life" via her lifestyle site Poosh.

Whether she's rocking a sultry suit on a red carpet or just lounging about in chic athleisure in Calabasas, Kris Jenner's oldest always nails it when it comes to fashion. True story.

Now, with Kourt's milestone birthday around the corner on Apr. 18, we can't help but gush over the mother of three's on-point style.

Celebrate Kourtney's big day with a look at her best looks via the images below! And for more Kardashian content be sure to head to our YouTube channel.

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

