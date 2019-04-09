Jana Kramer Breaks Down in Tears Over Mike Caussin Rejecting Her Sexual Advances

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are opening up about their relationship once again.

The couple appeared on Monday's episode of Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad's popular iHeartRadio podcast Scrubbing In and discussed a number of topics that included sex and their relationship. At one point in the episode, Kramer teared up and became a bit emotional when talking about something that happened between them moments before recording the podcast.

They were praised for their "strong" relationship and Caussin replied, "We're working on it."

Kramer added, "I was crying in the room 20 minutes ago."

Tilley and Rad began asking if she was PMSing or something of the like and the country music singer said that was "maybe" a possibility.

But there was a bigger reason and Kramer felt apprehensive to talk about it.