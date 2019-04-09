Inside Lea Michele and Zandy Reich's First Month as Newlyweds

The newlywed life is certainly a great life for Lea Michele!

It's been 31 days since the actress said "I Do" and married Zandy Reich in a fairy-tale wedding.

And while the ceremony may be over, the celebrations are just beginning. On Tuesday morning, the Glee star marked her latest relationship milestone with a special post on Instagram. "1 month married to this man," she shared with a memory from their tropical honeymoon.

So how is the newlywed life treating Lea? Let's just say the Hollywood star has a lot to smile about these days.

"She's just getting back into the swing of things and settling into married life. They spent the first month on their honeymoon and basically reliving the best moments of the wedding," a source shared with E! News. "They've been going through photos and videos and just reaching out to thank everyone that was involved. They were so ecstatic about the entire weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was."