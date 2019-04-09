See How Fosse/Verdon Cast Compares to the Real People

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 1:50 PM

Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell

FX

Five, six, seven, eight—drama! FX's new miniseries, Fosse/Verdon, is taking on the relationship between famed photographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams playing the titular roles.

The ensemble cast of the series, includes heavyweights of TV and stage, like Aya Cash, Paul Reiser, Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley, all playing real-life folks from the theater scene as Fosse and Verdon rose to prominence. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rockwell, Williams, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Joel Fields and George Stelzner are executive producers on the project.

Below, see how the cast compares to the real-life people they're portraying, including Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera.

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

Fosse Verdon, Sam Rockwell, Bob Fosse

FX; Getty Images

Bob Fosse

Sam Rockwell, who won an Oscar for Three Billboards..., is the famed choreographer in the FX miniseries.

Fosse Verdon, Michelle Williams, Gwen Verdon

FX; Getty Images

Gwen Verdon

Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is playing Gwen Verdon, one half of the titular couple the FX drama is chronicling.

Fosse Verdon, Norbert Leo Butz, Paddy Chayefsky

FX; Getty Images

Paddy Chayefsky

Broadway mainstay Norbert Leo Butz is taking on the role of the playwright in the FX series.

Fosse Verdon, Margaret Qualley, Ann Reinking

FX; Getty Images

Ann Reinking

Margaret Qualley is taking on the role of the accomplished Broadway actress, dancer and choreographer.

Fosse Verdon, Bianca Marroquin, Chita Rivera

FX; Getty Images

Chita Rivera

Bianca Marroquin, a stage actress known for her role in Chicago, plays the iconic theater fixture in the FX series.

Fosse Verdon, Kelli Barrett, Liza Minnelli

FX; Getty Images

Liza Minnelli

Kelli Barrett, an accomplished stage actress who recently recurred on Marvel's The Punisher, will play Liza with a z.

Fosse Verdon, Aya Cash, Joan Simon

FX; Getty Images

Joan Simon

You're the Worst standout Aya Cash takes on the role Joan, Neil Simon's first wife.

Fosse Verdon, Nate Corddry, Neil Simon

FX; Getty Images

Neil Simon

Nate Corddry, known for his work in Mom and Childrens Hospital, plays screenwriter and playwright Neil Simon.

Fosse Verdon, Susan Misner, Joan McCracken

FX; Shutterstock

Joan McCracken

Susan Misner plays dancer-actress Joan McCracken in the FX series. McCracken is known for originating the role of Sylvie in Oklahoma!.

Fosse Verdon, Paul Reiser, Cy Feuer

FX; Shutterstock

Cy Feuer

Mad About You star Paul Reiser takes on the role of influential theater producer Cy Feuer.

Fosse/Verdon premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

