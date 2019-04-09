See How Fosse/Verdon Cast Compares to the Real People

FX
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 1:50 PM
Five, six, seven, eight—drama! FX's new miniseries, Fosse/Verdon, is taking on the relationship between famed photographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams playing the titular roles.
The ensemble cast of the series, includes heavyweights of TV and stage, like Aya Cash, Paul Reiser, Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley, all playing real-life folks from the theater scene as Fosse and Verdon rose to prominence. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rockwell, Williams, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Joel Fields and George Stelzner are executive producers on the project.
Below, see how the cast compares to the real-life people they're portraying, including Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera.
Sam Rockwell, who won an Oscar for Three Billboards..., is the famed choreographer in the FX miniseries.
Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is playing Gwen Verdon, one half of the titular couple the FX drama is chronicling.
Broadway mainstay Norbert Leo Butz is taking on the role of the playwright in the FX series.
Margaret Qualley is taking on the role of the accomplished Broadway actress, dancer and choreographer.
Bianca Marroquin, a stage actress known for her role in Chicago, plays the iconic theater fixture in the FX series.
Kelli Barrett, an accomplished stage actress who recently recurred on Marvel's The Punisher, will play Liza with a z.
You're the Worst standout Aya Cash takes on the role Joan, Neil Simon's first wife.
Nate Corddry, known for his work in Mom and Childrens Hospital, plays screenwriter and playwright Neil Simon.
Susan Misner plays dancer-actress Joan McCracken in the FX series. McCracken is known for originating the role of Sylvie in Oklahoma!.
Mad About You star Paul Reiser takes on the role of influential theater producer Cy Feuer.
Fosse/Verdon premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. on FX.
