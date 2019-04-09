Sarah Hyland Makes Donation to Ariel Winter's Cousin Amid Near-Fatal Infection

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Sarah Hyland is helping out a member of her (modern) family.

In a discreet act of kindness, the actress donated to Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter's GoFundMe account, which was set up to help pay the medical bills of Winter's sick cousin Tino. According to a list of recent donations, Hyland wrote a check for the hefty sum of $2,500, helping the total amount raised reached an impressive $16,000 in less than 24 hours. 

Ariel made an emotional plea to her fans for help on her Instagram Story on Monday night, explaining that her cousin Tino was "rushed to the hospital and put on life support" on Friday. The Modern Family star claimed that had he not gone to the hospital when he did, "he most likely wouldn't have made it."

She shared, "The wonderful doctors at the hospital he is currently at have worked tirelessly to find out what is making him sick... They have made some progress diagnosing him and he is a little bit better, but will be in the hospital and unable to work for a long time."

Photos

Modern Family: See Director Julie Bowen Behind the Scenes

"I love my cousin so much. He is an incredible person that deserves all the love and support in the world," the 21-year-old wrote. "It would mean a lot to me if anyone would consider donating to his recovery fund. Anything helps." 

Hyland can likely empathize with what Ariel's family is going through considering her ongoing battle with kidney dysplasia. For the past year, the star has been in and out of the hospital due to issues with her kidney, in addition to endometriosis.

Our thoughts go out to Ariel and her family during this difficult time. 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariel Winter , Sarah Hyland , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Jana Kramer Breaks Down in Tears Over Mike Caussin Rejecting Her Sexual Advances

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich

Inside Lea Michele and Zandy Reich's First Month as Newlyweds

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London Says She's Keeping Her ''Head High'' 1 Week After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Ariana Grande & More Celebs Who've Sought Trademarks

Fosse Verdon, Michelle Williams, Gwen Verdon

See How Fosse/Verdon Cast Compares to the Real People

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Tarek El Moussa Reveals the Sex of Ex Christina Anstead’s Baby

Elisabeth Moss, SXSW

Elisabeth Moss Clarifies Her Beliefs as a Scientologist

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.