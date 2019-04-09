Sara Gilbert Leaving The Talk After Nine Seasons

Sara Gilbert is walking away from The Talk.

Gilbert, who created and executive produces the daytime talk show on CBS, made the announcement on the Tuesday, April 9 show.

"This is hard to do and something...Something that I have been struggling with for a while...but I've decided it's time for me to leave the show at the end of the season," a teary Gilbert said. "I obviously love it here, and like I said this was extremely difficult."

Gilbert cited her producing and acting duties on The Conners, as well as more projects she has in development as both an actor and producer.

She will leave at the end of the current season.