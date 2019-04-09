Watch the Avengers Summarize the Last Movie as a Children's Book

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26; however, some fans might need a refresher on where our heroes left off.

The last time we saw the team was in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos (Josh Brolin) had obtained all six Infinity Stones, giving him the power to destroy half of the universe's population with a snap of his fingers. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) were just some of the characters who instantly turned into dust.

While the bleak ending was hard for all fans to witness, it was especially tough for some little ones. So on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) gave a kid friendly explanation of the last film by describing it through a children's book. The name of this new read? Twas the Mad Titan Thanos.

"He had six stones in all—reality, mind, and soul. Space, power and time. He completed his goal," Ruffalo read. "What a naughty boy!"